Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 552.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.868 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

