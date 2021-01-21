Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $45,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $502.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

