Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.