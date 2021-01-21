Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $348,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 164.3% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. 140166 raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

