Atwater Malick LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

