Atwater Malick LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 4.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.63 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

