aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

