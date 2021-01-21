Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.85

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.85 and traded as high as $42.10. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 4,556 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $139.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 165.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

