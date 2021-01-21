Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $208.38

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.38 and traded as high as $218.00. Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 49,638 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £158.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.55.

In related news, insider James Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) Company Profile (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

