Auroracoin Market Cap Tops $1.79 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1,396.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,524.51 or 1.00366207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

