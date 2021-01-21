Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $161.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

