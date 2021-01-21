Autonio (NIOX) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $99,911.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00051665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00126052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068139 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.