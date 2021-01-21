AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading Up 14.7%

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,320,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 400,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AutoWeb stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of AutoWeb as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

