AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AZO stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,242.77. 8,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,983. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.