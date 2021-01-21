Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY)’s share price traded down 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,847,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,074,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

