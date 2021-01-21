Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Down 1.7%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.67 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.18 ($0.29). Approximately 769,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 769,740% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.57 ($0.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.80. The firm has a market cap of £18.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

