Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.50

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and traded as low as $34.36. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 50,567 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $66.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $946,970.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

