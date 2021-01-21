Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.84

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $14.20. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 418,794 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $785.09 million, a PE ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 460,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

