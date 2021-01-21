Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $29.25. 12,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 6,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6563 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

