AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading Up 5.6%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 143,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 114,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $585.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

