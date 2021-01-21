AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $32.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 190,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

