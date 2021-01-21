AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $19.45. AxoGen shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 256,843 shares.

AXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $773.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $264,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,232 shares of company stock worth $3,050,190 in the last 90 days. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

