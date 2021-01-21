Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,511. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.