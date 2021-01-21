Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises 2.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,869. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

