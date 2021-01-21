Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,157 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 279,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,958. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

