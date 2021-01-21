Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ AZYO traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 6,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.