AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading Up 34.5%

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) were up 34.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 72,785,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 10,983,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

AZRX has been the subject of several research reports. Dawson James lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

