Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

About Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

