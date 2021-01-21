Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.25. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36.

In other Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 25,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

About Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

