BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. BAE Systems has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.16% of BAE Systems worth $32,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

