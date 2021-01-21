Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108,596. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

