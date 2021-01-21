Ballast Inc. Sells 254 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 119,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $145.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

