Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.