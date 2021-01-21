Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.61 ($3.07).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

