Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

BAC stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $279.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

