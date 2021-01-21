Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of MDLA opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $257,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $728,546.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,822,647.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

