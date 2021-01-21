Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.