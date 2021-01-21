Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.53.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

