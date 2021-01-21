Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.78. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 63,542 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, and private banking services, as well as internet and mobile banking services.

