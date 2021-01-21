Barclays Cuts Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,875

Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,779.13 ($23.24).

LON:SN traded up GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,668.50 ($21.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,544.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,540.49. The company has a market cap of £14.63 billion and a PE ratio of 37.41.

Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

