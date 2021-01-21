Barclays Downgrades Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Equal Weight

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.