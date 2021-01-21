Barclays Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

