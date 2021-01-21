Barclays Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $46.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.87.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 299,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.