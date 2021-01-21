Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.