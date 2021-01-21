Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,460,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

