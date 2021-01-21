Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $131.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

