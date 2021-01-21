Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 141 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $246.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average of $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

