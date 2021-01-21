Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

