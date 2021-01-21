Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $97.05 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

