Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 383 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after buying an additional 718,852 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after buying an additional 572,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

